Miami Gardens (USA), Mar 26 (AP) Jasmine Paolini is headed to the Miami Open semifinals for the first time.

The sixth-seeded Paolini defeated unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to make the tournament's final four this year.

Also Read | Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025: Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze Medal in Greco-Roman 87 kg in Amman.

Paolini is the first Italian woman to make the semifinals at Miami. There were six instances of Italian women making the quarterfinals there, most recently Martina Trevisan in 2023.

Paolini will face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Sabalenka topped ninth-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China 6-2, 7-5 in their quarterfinal match on Tuesday night, capping a day where rain postponed many matches by several hours.

Also Read | Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch NZ vs PAK Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?.

The other side of the women's bracket is set for quarterfinal matches Wednesday, with fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the U.S. taking on Britain's Emma Radacanu, and second-seeded Iga Swiatek facing Alexandra Eala of the Philippines. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)