New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Paris Olympics bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat has been handed a year of suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from all wrestling-related activities after failing to reach the required weight at the Senior World Wrestling Championships, reported ESPN on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was one of India's top medal contenders, scheduled to compete in the men's 57 kg freestyle category, but was disqualified from the competition for exceeding the weight limit by 1.7 kg. The tournament took place from September 13 to September 21 in Croatia. Only one India, Antim Panghal, secured a medal, bronze in the women's 53 kg category.

"You are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter as quoted by ESPN.

"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organized or sanctioned by WFI at both national and internationallevels," it added.

On a letter dated September 23, WFI issued a show-cause notice to Aman, seeking an explanation for his lapse.

The federation said his response, which he submitted on September 29, was deemed "unsatisfactory" by the Disciplinary Committee.

The federation cited the wrestlers' "indiscipline and lack of professionalism" as the reason behind their action, expecting their Olympic medalist star to uphold the highest standards of conduct.

Also, his chief coach Jagmander Singh along with other three members of his coaching staffVinod, Virender and Narender -had also been asked to explain their failure in monitoring weight management ahead of the championships. (ANI)

