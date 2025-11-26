Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 26 (ANI): Pathum Nissanka surpassed Kusal Perera to become Sri Lanka's top T20I run-scorer, starring in a match-winning innings that propelled his team to a comfortable win over Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, keeping their tri-series hopes alive.

He hammered a blistering 98 off 58 balls, powering Sri Lanka to a crushing 147-run win against Zimbabwe in just 16.2 overs, with nine wickets to spare.

Nissanka has slammed 2326 runs in 77 T20I fixtures at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 126.89 with 18 fifties and a hundred under his belt. He went past Perera, who currently has 2,305 runs from 91 T20Is.

Sri Lanka snapped a five-match T20I losing streak with this victory, and also their first in the tri-series. This win for Sri Lanka sets up a thrilling decider against Pakistan on Thursday, with a win guaranteeing them a spot in the tri-series final.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lanka bowlers restricted Zimbabwe batters to 146-5 with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga scalping two wickets, while Dasun Shanaka also chipped in with a wicket.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (37) and Ryan Burl (37) provided a crucial partnership in the back end, while Brian Bennett (34) also played a vital innings at the top order.

In reply, Sri Lanka hurried to 60 runs inside the power-play. Sri Lanka's opening batter Kamil Mishara fell in the last of the power-play after struggling in the middle; he made 12 runs off 15 balls. Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (25* off 25) ensured stability as they slammed an unbroken 89-run partnership that wrapped up the match with 22 deliveries to spare.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 146/5 (Ryan Burl 37*, Sikandar Raza 37; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23) Sri Lanka 148/1 (Pathum Nissanka 98*, Kusal Mendis 25; Brad Evans 1/36). (ANI)

