Bhubaneswar, February 9: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated ace sprinter on her nomination for the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award.

Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: "Congratulations #Odishas ace sprinter @DuteeChand on being nominated for BBC Indian Sportswomen of the year. Wish her the very best and wish her to keep inspiring." Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik also congratulated Dutee.

Congratulations #Odisha’s ace sprinter @DuteeChand on being nominated for BBC Indian Sportswomen of the year. Wish her the very best and wish her to keep inspiring. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 9, 2021

"Heartiest Congratulations to @DuteeChand for being nominated for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year 2021 award. Odisha is proud of this amazing feat. You are an inspiration for every Odia girl," the Congress leader said in a twitter post. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 18 Crore in Koraput.

Twenty-five-old Dutee Chand is one of South Asia's fastest sprinter and a national 100 m champion. She hails from a humble background to become one of the most promising sportswomen of the country.

The other contenders for the award this year are shooter Manu Bhaker, chess player Koneru Humpy, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian women hockey team captain Rani.

The winner of the award will be selected through voting. Voting is open until February 24 and the winner will be announced on March 8 at a virtual ceremony in Delhi and on the BBC Sport website. Indian badminton star and Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu had won the inaugural edition of the award in 2020.

