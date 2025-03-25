Palm Beach Gardens (US), Mar 25 (AP) Patrick Cantlay came up clutch with the putter again by making a 6-foot birdie putt to give the Atlanta Drive a 6-5 victory over New York and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals of the TGL indoor golf league's inaugural season.

Xander Schauffele had a chance to sent the match to a shootout with a 6-foot birdie putt, but it caught the right edge and lipped out.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Face Off Again, CM Punk Addresses His WrestleMania 41 Opponents, Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker Retain Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The second finals match of high-tech league is Tuesday night, followed immediately by a third match if necessary.

The score was tied at 2 after nine holes of alternate shot. Cameron Young made a 9-foot eagle putt to give New York a 4-2 lead because Atlanta challenged with the hammer, making the hole worth two points. Billy Horschel of Atlanta returned the favor, making an 11-foot birdie putt when New York threw the hammer.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 25: Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jadon Sancho and Farooq Sheikh - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 25.

Young won the 13th hole when Justin Thomas of Atlanta made bogey, only for Horschel to hit his tee shot on a par 3 to 5 feet for a conceded birdie.

The winner Tuesday gets $9 million — $2.25 million for each of the four players — while the runner-up shares $4.5 million. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)