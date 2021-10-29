Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) NCP chief and former ICC chairman Sharad Pawar on Friday described the trolling and abuse faced by some Indian players on social media after the loss to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match as "indecent".

Some players, especially pacer Mohammad Shami, were targeted on social media following the loss.

“It is my appeal to the so-called cricket lovers that they should refrain from discouraging players with such criticism," Pawar said during an event here.

"It was an indecent level of commentary against couple of Indian players after the Indian team lost against Pakistan," he said, without naming anyone.

“We win and we lose. (But) I have never seen such level of criticism. I believe we will win the next match against New Zealand and will see a change (in people's mood),” he added.

