Silverstone, Jul 31 (AP) Formula One driver Sergio Perez says he might have contracted the coronavirus during a trip to Mexico between races in Hungary and Britain.

The Racing Point driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss Sunday's race at Silverstone and another the following week at the same track while in isolation.

Perez says he was visiting his mother in Mexico after she was hospitalized following a “big accident.”

Perez says it is “one of the saddest days in my career” missing races “but it just shows how vulnerable we all to this virus.”

The Mexican used a private jet to fly home and says he has no symptoms.

The pandemic delayed the start of the season by more than three months. (AP)

