CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Performance of Spinners Noor Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav To Heavily Impact Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Game

While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries. In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

Agency News PTI| Apr 04, 2025 12:33 PM IST
A+
A-
CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Performance of Spinners Noor Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav To Heavily Impact Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Game
Noor Ahmad celebrates a wicket (Photo credit: X @IPL)

Mumbai, April 4: Noor Ahmad's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative during under-par Chennai Super Kings' important Indian Premier League match against an impressive Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match. Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game. Faf Du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk Show Off Their Synchronised Dance Moves Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface. It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature.

While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries. In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

In terms of batting, DC will certainly hold a slight advantage with the middle-order having a bit more firepower this year with presence of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul, who is expected to play with lot more freedom given that there are no captaincy burden on him in his new franchise. ‘Things Will Change’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story After Chennai Super Kings Suffer Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025 (See Pic).

For CSK, the diminishing returns of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is no more the finisher he was, is an issue. Save Shivam Dube, CSK do not have players who can belt bowlers at a strike-rate between 180 to 200 during the back-10 if they are chasing a score of 180 plus.

Opener Rahul Tripathi, who has been a sought-after utility-man for various teams at the top of the order, hasn't exactly looked comfortable against top quality pace bowling in the matches so far. Tripathi has failed to justify Dhoni's move to play him as an opener and drop Ruturaj Gaikwad one slot below despite regular skipper's proven record at the start of the innings.

That CSK isn't convinced with Tripathi is evident after the team management called up 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, who has already played for India U-19 and scored first-class centuries in the last edition of Ranji Trophy. Fangirl's Reaction to MS Dhoni's Dismissal Goes Viral After She Expresses Frustration From Stands When 'Thala' Gets Holed Out in Deep During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In case of DC, the challenge for its batters while playing at Chepauk will be way more compared to what they faced on good batting tracks at Visakhapatnam. They successfully chased down targets in both games in Vizag. The presence of Faf du Plessis in the DC ranks can be worth its weight in gold as his experience of playing multiple seasons for CSK and the knowledge of conditions will help youngsters like Jake-Fraser McGurk, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel, who form the core of the batting line-up.

Fraser-McGurk has issues while tackling spinners and it would be interesting if Ravichandran Ashwin, who hasn't exactly looked in best rhythm (99 runs in 10 overs so far), could test the young Australian during the Powerplay overs.

The head-to-head record between DC and CSK at Chepauk is overwhelmingly in favour of home team that has won seven out of the nine matches. However, the current DC team under the mentorship of Kevin Pietersen looks an engaging unit which would aim to turn the tables on an over-the-hill franchise caught between their set template and game's evolving patterns.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Match starts at: 3:30pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals CSK CSK vs DC DC DC vs CSK Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 Kuldeep Yadav Noor Ahmad lebrates-a-wicket-380x214.jpg" alt="CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Performance of Spinners Noor Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav To Heavily Impact Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Game" title="CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Performance of Spinners Noor Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav To Heavily Impact Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Game">
Noor Ahmad celebrates a wicket (Photo credit: X @IPL)

Mumbai, April 4: Noor Ahmad's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative during under-par Chennai Super Kings' important Indian Premier League match against an impressive Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match. Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game. Faf Du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk Show Off Their Synchronised Dance Moves Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface. It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature.

While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries. In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

In terms of batting, DC will certainly hold a slight advantage with the middle-order having a bit more firepower this year with presence of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul, who is expected to play with lot more freedom given that there are no captaincy burden on him in his new franchise. ‘Things Will Change’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story After Chennai Super Kings Suffer Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025 (See Pic).

For CSK, the diminishing returns of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is no more the finisher he was, is an issue. Save Shivam Dube, CSK do not have players who can belt bowlers at a strike-rate between 180 to 200 during the back-10 if they are chasing a score of 180 plus.

Opener Rahul Tripathi, who has been a sought-after utility-man for various teams at the top of the order, hasn't exactly looked comfortable against top quality pace bowling in the matches so far. Tripathi has failed to justify Dhoni's move to play him as an opener and drop Ruturaj Gaikwad one slot below despite regular skipper's proven record at the start of the innings.

That CSK isn't convinced with Tripathi is evident after the team management called up 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, who has already played for India U-19 and scored first-class centuries in the last edition of Ranji Trophy. Fangirl's Reaction to MS Dhoni's Dismissal Goes Viral After She Expresses Frustration From Stands When 'Thala' Gets Holed Out in Deep During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In case of DC, the challenge for its batters while playing at Chepauk will be way more compared to what they faced on good batting tracks at Visakhapatnam. They successfully chased down targets in both games in Vizag. The presence of Faf du Plessis in the DC ranks can be worth its weight in gold as his experience of playing multiple seasons for CSK and the knowledge of conditions will help youngsters like Jake-Fraser McGurk, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel, who form the core of the batting line-up.

Fraser-McGurk has issues while tackling spinners and it would be interesting if Ravichandran Ashwin, who hasn't exactly looked in best rhythm (99 runs in 10 overs so far), could test the young Australian during the Powerplay overs.

The head-to-head record between DC and CSK at Chepauk is overwhelmingly in favour of home team that has won seven out of the nine matches. However, the current DC team under the mentorship of Kevin Pietersen looks an engaging unit which would aim to turn the tables on an over-the-hill franchise caught between their set template and game's evolving patterns.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Match starts at: 3:30pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals CSK CSK vs DC DC DC vs CSK Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 Kuldeep Yadav Noor Ahmad
You might also like
'JosD92 is Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket' Fans React to Anonymous Social Media Account Viral for His Comments on MS Dhoni and Hindi Commentary in IPL 2025
Cricket

'JosD92 is Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket' Fans React to Anonymous Social Media Account Viral for His Comments on MS Dhoni and Hindi Commentary in IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders’ 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Aggression Isn’t About Hitting Sixes but Showing Correct Intent’
Cricket

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders’ 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Aggression Isn’t About Hitting Sixes but Showing Correct Intent’
'JosD92 is Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket' Fans React to Anonymous Social Media Account Viral for His Comments on MS Dhoni and Hindi Commentary in IPL 2025
Cricket

'JosD92 is Fourth Pillar of Indian Cricket' Fans React to Anonymous Social Media Account Viral for His Comments on MS Dhoni and Hindi Commentary in IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders’ 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Aggression Isn’t About Hitting Sixes but Showing Correct Intent’
Cricket

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders’ 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Aggression Isn’t About Hitting Sixes but Showing Correct Intent’
IPL 2025: Pat Cummins Blames Fielding and Batting As Sunrisers Hyderabad Crash to 80-Run Defeat Against Kolkata Knight Riders
Cricket

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins Blames Fielding and Batting As Sunrisers Hyderabad Crash to 80-Run Defeat Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Winning by a Big Margin Was Really Crucial’
Cricket

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After 80-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘Winning by a Big Margin Was Really Crucial’

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel