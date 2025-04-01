Ravindra Jadeja sent out a hopeful message for fans after Chennai Super Kings' two defeats in IPL 2025. The five-time champions started off IPL 2025 with a win over Mumbai Indians but losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals have set them back early on in IPL 2025. Taking to Instagram, Ravindra Jadeja shared a story that featured a picture of him batting with MS Dhoni in Guwahati during the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. "Things will change," wrote Ravindra Jadeja beneath the picture with a 'fingers crossed' emoji. Chennai Super Kings next face Delhi Capitals at home on April 5. Fan’s Angry Reaction to MS Dhoni’s Dismissal During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Saamne Hota Toh Gala Hi Daba Deti’ (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story After CSK's Two Losses

We're one Jadeja sly post away from winning another Trophy. pic.twitter.com/Vf4wCzbxda — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 31, 2025

Screengrab of Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @royalnavghan)

