Lahore, Feb 22 (AP) Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalanders in the first super over of this Pakistan Super League.

Thanks to captain Shaheen Shah Afridi blasting 23 off the last regular over, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158-8 to tie Peshawar's effort of 158-7 on Monday.

Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz conceded only five runs in a tidy super over and veteran Shoaib Malik won the game by smashing two successive boundaries off Afridi's first two balls.

Both teams finished the group stage with 12 points but Lahore ended up second on a superior net run-rate than Peshawar.

Lahore will take on league leaders Multan Sultans on Wednesday for a place in the final, while Peshawar will meet Islamabad United on Thursday in an eliminator.

The Multan-Lahore loser will have another chance to make Sunday's final when it faces the winner of the eliminator on Friday.

Peshawar struggled against spinners Fawad Ahmed (2-26) and Mohammad Hafeez (1-16) with Malik top-scoring with 32 before holing out at long on.

Lahore struggled to pace the chase against Riaz (2-19) and fast bowler Arshad Iqbal (2-30), who was playing his first game this season. But Afridi took the game to a super over by smashing three sixes — one off the last ball — and a boundary in a sensational last over. (AP)

