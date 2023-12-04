Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Gujarat Giants got off to a flying start in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 with a 38-32 victory over Telugu Titans at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.

Speaking about their victory, Gujarat Giants' Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh said, "A win is great, but I thought we could have played better. Sonu played very well and changed the game for us. The defence unit made a lot of mistakes. The raiders other than Sonu could've also put up a better performance."

The Head Coach also lauded the Iranian duo in the Gujarat side, "Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh's Super Tackles against Pawan Sehrawat were the turning points of the game. Fazel and Nabibakhsh form a great combination. Whenever Pawan was trying to attain a bonus point, both were ready to tackle him."

Meanwhile, U Mumba registered a 34-31 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the second match on Saturday. When asked about the team's performance, U Mumba's Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said, "There are a lot of new players in the team. The players didn't have the time to get to know each other before the tournament. Nevertheless, all the young athletes played very well. They can certainly get better as the tournament progresses. However, I think we'll take time to form our best combination."

All-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the star of the match for U Mumba on the opening day of PKL Season 10. He effected fantastic raids and scored a total of 12 points in the game. Speaking about him, Mazandarani said, "Amirmohammad's reaction time is terrific. He's a really good player for us. We have another Iranian Heidarali Ekrami, who's also a good player, but we'll choose our team combinations according to the opposition we play."

Preview for Monday's matches:

The Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Monday. The Puneri Paltan will be banking on their young raiders brigade, which consists of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat. While the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping that their defenders Ankush and Sunil Kumar rise and shine once again.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be taking on the Bengal Warriors in the second match on Monday. The Bulls have a strong raiders group in Bharat, Neeraj Narwal and Vikash Khandola. However, the Warriors also have a strong attack, which consists of Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches on Monday:

Game 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm

Game 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors - 9 pm. (ANI)

