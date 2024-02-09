Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Gujarat Giants edged closer to a playoff berth after securing a 41-32 win over Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

With the win, Giants moved to the fourth spot in the standings with 60 points from 19 games.

Maninder Singh ensured some raid points initially, as the Warriors led 5-3 in the fifth minute. While Fazel Atrachali conducted a brilliant tackle on Nitin Kumar, the Warriors still managed to lead at 6-4 in the eighth minute.

Nevertheless, Parteek Dahiya came up with a superb raid, taking out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Jaskirat Singh, as the Giants led at 8-6 for the first time in the clash.

The Giants carried on the momentum, inflicting an 'All Out' and taking an honourable lead at 12-7 in the 12th minute. Dahiya ensured 'Super Raid' quickly, as the Giants kept stretching their lead.

Nitin Kumar tackled Rohit Gulia and Deepak Singh in the closing stages of the opening half, but the Giants led 18-14 during the break.

Dahiya conducted a 'Super Raid' in the initial minutes of the second half, as the Giants gathered a huge lead at 21-14. Soon, the Giants imposed an 'All Out', prolonging their lead even more.

However, Maninder Singh came up with two raids, thus reducing the Giants to just a member in the 31st minute. The Warriors completed an 'All Out' soon after, narrowing the gap to 26-33.

Yet, Rakesh sealed the deal for the Giants, executing a 'Super Raid' and taking out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde.

