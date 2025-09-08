Mumbai, September 8: Afghanistan's rising spinner Noor Ahmad classified playing alongside 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League as the "real highlight" of his career. During last year's mega auction, the five-time champions shelled out Rs 10 crore to bring Noor to Chepauk. He made an instant impact and dazzled with a sizzling three-wicket haul and was crowned the Player of the Match in CSK's resounding 83-run victory. Rashid Khan Performs Hardik Pandya's 'Khaby Lame Pose' to Celebrate After Dismissing Salman Ali Agha During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final (Watch Video).

He capped off the season as the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps from 14 innings behind India's Prasidh Krishna, who topped the chart with 25 wickets in 15 appearances. Despite enjoying a season filled with personal milestones, playing alongside Dhoni is what matters for the 20-year-old Afghan ball tweaker.

"Getting Man of the Match in my first game was special, but playing alongside MS Dhoni was the real highlight. Of course. He keeps things very simple for everyone. You don't have to think too much. He just says, 'Assess the situation, do what is needed.' He had complete trust in what I wanted to do. No pressure. We just had to stick to our strengths," Noor told ESPNcricinfo.

Noor recently featured in Afghanistan's run to the Tri Series final against Afghanistan and Pakistan. He helped his side storm into the final by scalping five wickets from three appearances at 12.00. He bagged a brace in the trophy-deciding clash against Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to ensure his side ended up on the winning side. MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His Vintage Rolls-Royce in Ranchi, Young Fans Flock to Catch Glimpse of Former India Captain (Watch Viral Video).

Despite the heartbreak in the final, Afghanistan continues to rise in the rankings. The ultimate dream for him remains to lift the title for his country, and he could achieve it in the Asia Cup, which will kick off on Tuesday.

"We were in the T20 World Cup semi-final last year. This year, we should be in the Asia Cup final. That's the mindset. Winning a trophy for the country - World Cup, Champions Trophy, any world tournament. It's something that I'll remember," he added.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

