New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian U-19 cricket team's record-extending fifth World Cup title win, saying their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

"Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup," Modi tweeted.

"They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands," the prime minister said.

Also Read | U19 World Cup Triumph Shows Future of Indian Cricket is in Safe, Able Hands, Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)