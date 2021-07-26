New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championships List of Medallists: Priya Malik, Aman Gulia and Other Indians Who Won Medals At the Event in Hungary.

Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/3HlOrKTtDB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On Sunday, Indian grappler Priya Malik clinched gold as she defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash. She won in the women's 73kg weight category. She had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.

Tannu, Komal, Aman Gulia, Sagar Jaglan, Chirag and Jaideep were also among the players who clinched gold alongside the Freestyle Team.

Jaskaran Singh and India Women's Wrestling team won silver while Ankit Gulia, Varsha, and Sahil had to settle for bronze.

