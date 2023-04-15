London [United Kingdom], April 15 (ANI): Arsenal's season has hit a bump on the last legs as the league leaders dropped points against Liverpool last week and another difficult fixture awaits them this weekend, as they visit London Stadium to face West Ham United for the local derby on Sunday.

Even though West Ham have failed to reach the heights under David Moyes as they did in the previous season. Still, West Ham's ability to pull out performance and produce unexpected results against the Top six position.

"It will be a very difficult game. We know, we've been there a few times and we always find really tricky and difficult games. I know David really well and how he's going to prepare for the game as well, and we are ready," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in the pre-match conference.

"It's going to be a fight; it's going to be another big derby for us and we're going to be at our best to win it," Mikel Arteta added.

Stakes will be high for both teams as Arsenal will be keen to surmount their place at the top of the table. While West Ham will be keen to pull themselves away from the relegation battle as only three points separate them from the relegation zone.

They gained some momentum after registering a victory against Fulham and David Moyes will be keen to take all the positives from that game and implement them against Arsenal.

"I think we are in a better run of form. If I take Brighton and Newcastle out of my head, defensively we've been pretty solid. I said at the time that it [the Newcastle game] was a bit of a freak and let's hope it was," David Moyes said in the pre-match conference.

"We will think of more positive games and hopefully we can do those again and show exactly what we're about. We didn't play so well [against Gent], but we have picked up some really good results. In our last 10 Premier League games, we have had a good total of points," David Moyes added. (ANI)

