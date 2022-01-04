Manchester [UK], January 4 (ANI): Joao Moutinho scored a late winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted Manchester United's first defeat under Ralf Rangnick with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Monday.

This victory is Wolves' first league win at Old Trafford since February 1980. Starting the match at a quick pace, visitors set the tone in the first half as they racked up 14 shots - a club record in the Premier League.

Bruno Lage's side were frustrated by David De Gea, who denied Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves with excellent saves before Jones made a brilliant block to stop Nelson Semedo's 45th-minute ball from reaching Neves.

United grew into the match following the introduction of Bruno Fernandes on the hour-mark and the substitute hit the woodwork seven minutes later from Nemanja Matic's cutback.

Romain Saiss also clipped the bar for Wolves with a 75th-minute free-kick before Moutinho produced the winner. Picking up Jones's headed clearance the Portuguese midfielder drove a low shot into the bottom corner eight minutes from time.

The defeat leaves Man Utd seventh on 31 points, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and with a match in hand. Their first Premier League win at Old Trafford moves Wolves up to eighth, three points behind the Red Devils. (ANI)

