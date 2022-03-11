Hamilton, Mar 11 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team's head coach Ramesh Powar feels the team has benefitted immensely from the presence of psychologist Mughda Bavare's presence in the ongoing World Cup as she has helped the players become more confident in dealing with adverse situations on the field.

Skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have already spoken about Bavare has helped them turn it around during difficult phases.

Powar cited the example of how Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana pulled the team out of trouble in their tournament lung-opener against Pakistan, which India won.

"If you remember how we used to react to collapses, I think the way Pooja (Vastrakar) and (Sneh) Rana addressed that collapse, it is a part of mindset (and) that's what she works on. And moving forward, I hope it will help us getting right results and the mindset," Powar said ahead of the team's third league game against the West Indies here on Saturday.

India have so far beaten Pakistan and lost heavily to New Zealand in the tournament.

Powar said Bavare has been able to create a relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room.

"I think as a head coach, I wanted that help because it is a high-pressure tournament, and looking at our history, I wanted players to be at ease, when they play this kind of high pressure tournament and she has been with us from England," Powar said.

"I think it's been almost more than six months, and in person, I think, (this is the) first time she is travelling with us, and it is helping us a lot," he added, when asked whose idea was it to bring in a psychologist.

Bavare is the first psychologist to travel with the Indian women's team on a tour.

Bavare is a former national level swimmer and was engaged for the Indian men and women's wrestling teams, boxers and track and field athletes ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She has also been associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association besides working with ace archer Deepika Kumari in the past.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is the team's vice-captain, had recently revealed that she was "going into a shell" before Bavare helped her get "clear ideas" and regain her lost form ahead of the World Cup.

Mithali had also said that the team was benefitting immensely from the presence of Bavare.

