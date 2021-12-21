Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi League is all set to resume action after a 20-month hiatus forced by the ongoing COVID pandemic on Wednesday.

Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will face off in Season 8's first match, which will be followed by Telugu Titans' southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas.

PKL will also see a Triple Header format this term -- the first four days of Season 8 and the subsequent Saturdays will have three matches. The third match of the opening day will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha.

In the first match of the day, PKL Season 7's top scorer Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (346 raid points) will be the go-to man for Bengaluru Bulls as they take on a young U Mumba side under the leadership of stalwart Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali (top defender of Season 7 with 82 tackle points). U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head: 10-4.

The second match of the opening day will see Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in a Southern Derby. Both teams, despite having a plethora of talent, failed to impress in Season 7 and will be looking to set the records straight after a squad overhaul. Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head: 5-3.

The defending champions Bengal Warriors will kick start their campaign against a much-improved UP Yoddha side in the third match of the opening day. The team from UP, who have never failed to make the playoffs since joining the league in Season 5, added PKL's most sought-after raider Pardeep Narwal to their squad in the auctions (highest ever bid in PKL history of 1.65 crores). Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha head-to-head: 3-2 (with 3 matches tied).

Kabaddi's top league, unlike previous seasons, will be held at the same venue - The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. The Caravan format of the league, which saw the teams hopping from one city to another, has been temporarily discontinued to ensure the safety of the teams. (ANI)

