Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Day 7 of Pro Panja League Season 2 witnessed thrilling action and record-breaking performances.

Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh achieved a new league record with an incredibly fast 0.13-second pin against Rohtak Rowdies' Amal Das, according to a release from Pro Panja League.

This extraordinary feat earned Satnam Singh the prestigious title of "Bullet Badshaho ka Badshaho," and his commanding 10-0 victory showcased the raw power and precision that defines the Pro Panja League.

Earlier on the same day, Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers had also made headlines by setting the fastest pin record with a 1-second pin. However, despite Kathuria's strong performance, which contributed to Jaipur Veers' position on the leaderboard, the team faced a setback.

They incurred a 6-point deduction from their 27-point standing due to a pre-match violation and an unsuccessful review. Co-founded by Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, the league continued to deliver super-duper power matches with men and women taking centre stage in undercard fixtures and main card fixtures as well.

In Undercard Fixture 1, the Pro Panja stage witnessed a high-octane clash between Mumbai Muscle vs Jaipur Veers for women's participation. In the 65+ kg category, Shruti Bawa of Mumbai Muscle tried to give a tough time to Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Veers, which in reverse proved very taxing for the Mumbai Muscle Athlete, along with facing a very vulnerable time.

Before a third round could begin, Yogesh Chaudhary was awarded the 2-0 score to announce Jaipur Veers' early win in the second bout, as Shruti Bawa had withdrawn herself to the powerful pin of Yogesh's strong will. Following the previous clash, a 65 kg participation took place in the form of Bandarika Khaongar of Mumbai Muscle vs Bimla Rawat of Jaipur Veers.

Bimla Rawat of Jaipur Veers struck two pins as a revenge communication while clashing against her opponent Bandarika of Mumbai Muscle after the athlete's win in the first round. Securing a 2-1 score for her team, Mumbai Muscle, Bimla Rawat added pride for Mumbai Muscle to earn the loudest applause in the undercard battle.

The third round of fixture 1, in the 55 kg category, Ardhra Suresh of Mumbai Muscle proved fatal for Shweta Rajawat of Jaipur Veers. The Mumbai Muscle athlete gave a resounding two-pin response to opponent Shweta Rajput after her score in the first bout. Ardha Suresh of Mumbai Muscle took the win with a fast 2-1 score, securing victory against Shweta Rajput of Jaipur Veers.

In Undercard Fixture 2, Amit Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad proved powerful against Jugraj Singh of Rohtak Rowdies in the heavyweight 100 kg participation category. Amit Singh delivered a commanding performance against Jugraj Singh of Rohtak Rowdies, securing a decisive 2-0 victory with a superior strength and technique, pinning his opponent.

The 60 kg category featured double representation for both teams, with Kiraak Hyderabad proving their depth and quality.

Yazar Arafat of Kiraak Hyderabad showcased exceptional skill in defeating Nizamuddin of Rohtak Rowdies with a comprehensive 2-0 scoreline, controlling the match from start to finish.

Completing the sweep for Kiraak Hyderabad, Naveen MV delivered another dominant display in the second 60 kg bout, overpowering Rahul Nayak of Rohtak Rowdies with a convincing 2-0 victory that highlighted the team's overall strength across weight divisions.

In a stunning display of power in main card participation fixture 1, Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers delivered a masterclass performance against Kyle Cummings of Mumbai Muscle, securing a commanding 9-0 victory. The highlight of the match was Kathuria's record-breaking 1-second pin, setting a new Pro Panja League Season 2 record in the 90kg category.

Siddhant's power and blazing speed assured Jaipur Veer gaining ground on the leaderboard and perhaps to be seen in the top line soon to challenge Pro Panja's best.

In the 100 kg category main card bout, Davinder Kandola of Jaipur Veers exhibited his formidable strength and resolve. He secured a convincing victory against Pramod Mukh of Mumbai Muscle by pinning him three times, resulting in a dominant 5-0 score, which also included 2 bonus points.

This performance further underscored Jaipur Veers' strong presence in the main card fixtures. In the 55kg women's main card fixture, Abhirami, representing Jaipur Veers, engaged in a hard-fought contest against Teja P of Mumbai Muscle. Abhirami ultimately emerged victorious with a narrow 4-3 score, completing a hat-trick of main card wins for Jaipur Veers.

Despite their strong performance on the mat, the Jaipur Veers faced a setback before and during the match.

Their points tally was reduced from 27 to 21 due to a 6-point deduction by the Technical Committee. This was a result of a 3-point penalty for a pre-match rules violation and an additional 3 points for the Jaipur Veers coach entering the play area after an unsuccessful review.

In the second main card fixture of Day 7, Kiraak Hyderabad's Aabhas Rana showcased his strength in the 100+ kg category. Aabhas Rana scored a decisive 5-0 victory against Rohtak Rowdies' Amit Chaudhary, earning an additional two bonus points and upholding Kiraak Hyderabad's reputation for strong performances in the heavier categories.

The 70 kg category also featured a dominant display from Kiraak Hyderabad, as Satnam Singh achieved a remarkable feat.

In a powerful performance against Amal Das, from Rohtak Rowdies, Satnam Singh defeated Amal with a stunning 10-0 score, and set a new Pro Panja League Season 2 record for the fastest pin by completing the bout in an astonishing 0.13 seconds, surpassing Siddhant Kathuria's previous 1-second record. Later in the day, Satnam Singh was also honoured with the "Bullet Badshah's 'Badshaho ka Badhshao" moniker.

However, the final 80 kg main card bout saw Rohtak Rowdies emerge victorious. Dheeraj Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad put up a tough fight but was unable to score any points against Harsh Sharma of Rohtak Rowdies. Harsh Sharma demonstrated exceptional resilience, securing a clean sweep with a 10-0 score and highlighting Rohtak Rowdies' strength in that category. (ANI)

