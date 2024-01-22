Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha visited the ghats on the banks of the Sarayu River on Monday. PT Usha took to social media platform X and shared her pictures. She could be seen interacting with locals and devotees who were present there. On Sunday evening, PT Usha reached the state for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. ‘All Eyes on Ayodhya Today’, Lucknow Super Giants Share Glimpse of Ram Mandir Ahead of Pran Pratishtha.

The Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be held on Monday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been invited to the event.

PT Usha Official Tweet

Experienced tranquility and divine peace at the banks of the Sarayu river. The river stands testimony to the history of Ayodhya and Lord Ram, blessing the people even today with her riches. pic.twitter.com/UPBloGGJON — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 22, 2024

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. amid tight security. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (halls) in the mandir: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. PT Usha, Saina Nehwal Reach Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony in Ayodhya, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj Extends Wishes.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the temple. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)