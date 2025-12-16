New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 multi-stage road cycling race, on Tuesday unveiled its heritage-inspired Trophy at an August gathering in New Delhi.

The event brought together dignitaries at the national capital, led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha unveiled the Pride of Pune. They were joined by Pankaj Singh, President, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Pune District Collector, Onkar Singh, Chairman CFI, and Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, CFI, on the occasion.

Crafted by the coppersmiths of Pune, famously known as the Tambat Aali community, the Pune Grand Tour Trophy is a symbol of the new India's spirit, scale, and ambition to reach new heights. Over the next 15-days, the glittering Trophy will travel across India, covering Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra state, carrying a message that India is ready to take its place on the global cycling map with pride, ambition, and a race rooted in heritage.

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is a four-day, four-stage 437-km continental team men's road race, expected to witness over 150 professional international cyclists from 26 countries in action, from 19 to 23 January 2026. The historic first UCI 2.2 race in India is organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune District Administration, along with the Cycling Federation of India. (ANI)

