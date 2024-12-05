New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC will square off in the Indian Super League on Friday, hoping to further their respective objectives from the forthcoming fixture onwards.

Punjab FC are sixth on the table with 15 points thanks to five victories in eight matches, whereas Mohammedan SC are placed 12th with a solitary win in nine matches – accumulating five points thus far.

Also Read | PAK 132/7 in 20 Overs | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2024: Arafat Minhas-Jahandad Khan Provide Solid Finish.

With the former playing at home, Punjab FC will be eager to carry forward the stunning momentum that they garnered from their 3-0 win away against Mumbai City FC last month.

Punjab FC have shown impressive signs off late, winning twice in their previous five matches, and they will look to maximize their strengths playing at their bastion – hoping to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in their two seasons into the ISL so far.

Also Read | IND U19 vs SL U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Semi Final Match in Sharjah.

Punjab FC have played 11 matches facing an opponent for the first time in the ISL. However, they have not emerged triumphant in any of those fixtures, drawing five times and losing six games.

They will wish to snap this sequence against Mohammedan SC, who are still looking for performances that ensure full points on the field.

Punjab FC have a unique record so far, having been only one of the two teams along with Jamshedpur FC to yet to concede a spot-kick in the current campaign.

Contrastingly, Mohammedan SC have missed two penalties thus far.

Mohammedan SC have won possession 47.4 times per game in ISL 2024-25, which is the highest such average amongst all teams.

At the same time, they have lost possession the second-most times, i.e. 143.6, effectively eroding their efficiency in recovering the ball.

Mohammedan SC are yet to strike a balance in their goal-scoring endeavours, especially on the road. In their four matches in 2024-25, the team has ended up conceding six goals, thrice as much as they have netted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)