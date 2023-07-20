Mohali, Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab FC on Thursday announced the signing of three young players, forward Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee, ahead of their maiden appearance in the Indian Super League.

Punjab FC is the first I-League club to get a promotion into top-tier ISL competition.

Kynshi, 23, came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC and joins Punjab FC after a spectacular I-League season with Real Kashmir FC, where he scored six goals to become the joint-highest Indian goal scorer of the league.

Fernandes joins the club after spending the last three seasons with Goan giants Churchill Brothers Goa FC.

The 25-year-old previously lifted the ISL League Shield with FC Goa during the 2019-20 season, before which he led their reserves side to win the Goa Professional League.

Darjee, on the other hand, joins Punjab FC after a strong display in the Reliance Foundation Development League, where his team Sudeva Delhi FC finished runner-up in the National Championship.

“We are confident that they'll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC's future as we move towards bigger goals as a club,” Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said.

