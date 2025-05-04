Dharamsala, May 4 (PTI) Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in their crucial IPL match to move to the second position in the points table here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Prabhsimran Singh smashed a blistering 48-ball 91 and shared a 78-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) to lay the foundation, before Nehal Wadhera (16), Shashank Singh (33) and Marcus Stoinis (15) chipped in to propel PBKS to an imposing 236 for five.

In reply, Ayush Badoni fought a lone battle with a valiant 40-ball 74 but lacked support from the other end as LSG were restricted to 199 for 7 in 20 overs, slumping to their sixth loss in 11 games.

Arshdeep Singh (3/16) led the bowling charge for Punjab, while Azmatullah Omarzai (2/33) also chipped in with key wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 236 for five in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 91, Shreyas Iyer 45; Akash Maharaj Singh 2/30).

Lucknow Super Giants: 199 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 74; Arshdeep Singh 3/16).

