Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in an IPL match, here on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders retained the side that won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match.

Punjab Kings made one change, bringing back Bhanuka Rajapakasa in place of Matthew Short.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

