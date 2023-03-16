New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): India U-17 women's national team head coach PV Priya announced a 20-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship starting on March 20. The tournament is held in collaboration with UEFA.

The India U-17 team has been in a training camp in Indore, preparing for the tournament, for the past two months. The team played two friendlies against Jordan in February, winning both games in an emphatic fashion (7-0 and 6-0).

The tournament will be played in a single game round robin format with five teams participating in it -- India, hosts Bangladesh, defending champions Nepal, Bhutan and Russia.

India will play the opener against defending champions Nepal on March 20.

U-17 Women's National Team squad for SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Shreya Sharma, Heena Khatun, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrenbam, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Vikshit Bara, Nishima Kumari, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Shilji Shaji, Babita Kumari, Shaulina Dang, Shivani Toppo, Shibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Lalita Boypai, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing, Pooja and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney. (ANI)

