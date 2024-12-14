Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday called on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and invited him to her wedding.

Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Venkata on December 22.

Also Read | Johannesburg Weather Live Updates: Inclement Weather Delays Toss for SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024.

Telangana CMO took to their official X handle and said Sindhu met CM Revanth Reddy along with her parents at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

"Soon-to-be-married badminton player PV Sindhu met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and presented an invitation. Sindhu along with her parents met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence to invite him to the wedding," Telangana CMO wrote on X.

Also Read | India Women's Junior Hockey Team Enters Final of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 With 3-1 Win Over Japan.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1867940838086762893

Recently, Sindhu invited legendary Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding. Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to express his feelings after receiving the wedding invitation from the shuttler.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

On the sporting front, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games. This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)