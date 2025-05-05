Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Relentless rain in Hyderabad washed out Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chances to qualify for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2025 clash on Monday.

The 55th encounter of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was called off, due to a wet outfield.

Rain poured heavily moments after Delhi Capitals completed their innings which also saw drizzle.

IPL took to X to announce that the match had been called off. "Match 55 between @SunRisers and @DelhiCapitals has been called off due to wet outfield. Both teams share a point each."

As a result, both sides had to settle for a point. Hyderabad needed two points to keep their playoff hopes alive. They had a paltry 134-run target to chase.

Delhi have chances to make it to playoffs in their remaining matches. DC has 13 points from 11 matches, while Hyderabad, with seven points from 11 matches, became the third team to be eliminated after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Before rain washed away the entire fixture, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. Opening pair Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis came out to bat in the middle to open the innings for the Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise didn't have the start that they wanted as the top order of the visitors collapsed inside the powerplay.

Nair (0), Du Plessis (3), Abhishek Porel (8), and Axar Patel (6) were not able to make their mark in the game as they were dismissed cheaply.

At the end of the powerplay (6 overs), the Delhi side were 26/4 with KL Rahul (8*) and Tristan Stubbs (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the eighth over at the score of 30, KL Rahul (10 runs off 14 balls) was sent back to the pavilion on the bowling of Left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat as he edged away the ball to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

The Axar Patel-led side touched the 50-run mark in the 11th over. Following five quick wickets, Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam (18 runs from 17 balls) stitched a small partnership of 32 runs before the latter was sent back to the dressing room through a runout in the 13th over when the team score was 62.

After Vipraj Nigam's dismissal, right-hand batter Ashutosh Sharma came out to bat in the middle along with Stubbs as an impact player.

Both players controlled the Capitals' innings from there on. DC crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over as Ashutosh slammed a boundary on the bowling of Unadkat.

Stubbs and Ashutosh completed their 50-run partnership in the 18th over as the former smashed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm spearhead Eshan Malinga.

Ashutosh Sharma (41 runs off 26 balls) was dismissed and sent back in the 20th over by Eshan Malinga.

The Capitals finished their innings at 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Stubbs (41* runs in 36 balls) and Mitchell Starc (1*) unbeaten on the crease

For the Hyderabad-based franchise, the pick of the bowler was Pat Cummins, who snapped three wickets in his four overs, where he conceded just 19 runs in his spell.

One wicket each was bagged by Jaydev Unadkat (1/13), Eshan Malinga (1/28), and Harshal Patel (1/36) in their respective four overs. (ANI)

