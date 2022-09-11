London, Sep 11 (AP) The Champions League game between Scottish club Rangers and Napoli has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the limited police resources available following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with away fans urged to stay away from the match.

UEFA said Sunday that the game has been pushed back by 24 hours because of a “severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning” for the queen.

The European governing body also said away fans would not be allowed in for the game and urged Italian supporters “to respect this extraordinary situation” and not travel to Glasgow. Rangers fans will also not be allowed to attend the return game in Naples ”out of fairness."

The queen's coffin was passing through the Scottish countryside Sunday in a hearse driving from her summer estate Balmoral Castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh, with crowds lining part of the route. On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, where it will remain until Tuesday, when it will be flown to London.

The Premier League called off all games this weekend as “a mark of respect” for the queen, who died Thursday at the age of 96. (AP)

