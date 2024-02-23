Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday announced that Mumbai players will wear black armbands to honour former MCA President Manohar Joshi, who passed away earlier today, during the Ranji Trophy game against Baroda.

In a statement, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik said that a two-minute silence will also be observed during the Mumbai vs Baroda match at the Ranji Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC stadium.

"Former MCA President Manohar Joshi passed away this morning. In today's Ranji Trophy game - Mumbai vs Baroda at BKC, MCA. As a mark of respect, Mumbai players will wear black armbands today after a 2-minute silence is observed," MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

Joshi breathed his last at around 3 am today in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to family sources, the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours.

In the 2nd Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda, the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first on Friday.

Mumbai's playing eleven: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Baroda's playing eleven: Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki (C), Shivalik Sharma, Mitesh Patel (Wk), Mahesh Pithiya, Priyanshu Moliya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Raj Limbani. (ANI)

