Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Preferring to play with three foreigners instead of four, RCB brought Rajat Patidar in place of Australian Daniel Christian.

KKR are playing an unchanged XI.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders:Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. PTI

