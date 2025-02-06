Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Hosts Sreenidi Deccan rallied to secure a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC in a fiercely-contested I-League match here on Thursday.

David Castenada Munoz emerged as the Deccan Warriors' saviour as his 42nd-minute strike cancelled Paulo Cezar's early goal for the visitors.

The match saw both teams enter the fray riding the high of recent victories, but neither side could clinch a win this time, leaving Sreenidi Deccan in eighth place with 16 points and Real Kashmir 20 points after 13 matches each.

Both sides showed caution and employed a conservative approach, opting to build play methodically from the back.

Real Kashmir broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through a display of clinical precision. Paulo Cezar capitalised on a brilliantly executed through ball that sliced through the Sreenidi Deccan defence.

The Brazilian outstripped his compatriot and defender, Eli Sabia, and cleverly toe-poked the ball past the advancing Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Lamba to put the visitors ahead.

The goal sparked a response from Sreenidi Deccan, who increased their intensity in search of an equaliser. Their efforts paid off just before the half-time whistle.

In the 42nd minute, Angel Orelien delivered an impeccable cross from the left flank, finding Munoz who rose higher than the Kashmir defence to head the ball into the net, drawing the hosts level.

The second half saw Sreenidi Deccan adopting a more aggressive posture, attempting to press higher up the pitch while Real Kashmir shifted their focus towards fortifying their defence and relying on counter-attacks.

Despite the tactical shift, the game saw few real threats on goal. Real Kashmir did carve out some chances, but Sreenidi's goalkeeper, Lamba was up to the task, pulling off several crucial saves to secure a point for his team.

