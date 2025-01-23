Mumbai, January 23: A group of about 70 Real Sociedad fans was attacked at a local bar in Rome overnight ahead of the Spanish club's Europa League match at Lazio on Thursday, police said. Three Sociedad fans were reported injured by stab wounds. Santiago Gimenez Scores Brace As Feyenoord Defeats Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

The 80 or so attackers, believed to be Lazio “ultra” supporters, fled when police arrived. Lazio leads the Europa League standings while Sociedad is 12th in the 36-team standings.

