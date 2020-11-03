Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed excitement over the tournament and said she is "really looking forward" to getting back to the field.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams--Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana.

"I know it has been a long time since we played cricket but I am very excited that we are getting to play it. We all are very thankful to the BCCI and everyone involved for organising this tournament," Kaur said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

When asked if she is nervous ahead of the tournament, Kaur said she just excited to get back in action and not thinking too much.

"I am very excited. I am not thinking too much. Sitting at home is more painful. I am really looking forward to it," she said.

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon.

On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

Supernovas squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik. (ANI)

