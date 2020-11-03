Sharjah, November 3: Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday stressed that the on-field umpire's decision should be removed after a captain takes a review. Warne's remarks came as Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire's call after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review.

Rashid Khan, in the 15th over, made a huge LBW appeal but the on-field umpire declared it not out after which, SRH took a review. However, the third umpire decided to stick with the umpire's call. Also Read | Babar Azam Becomes Second-Fastest Batsman to Register 12 ODI Centuries, Pakistan Skipper Achieves Feat Against Zimbabwe.

Warner took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out! Once this happens, it's simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket." Also Read | ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table Updated: Pakistan Moves to Second, Zimbabwe Climb To Fourth Spot.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to score 149 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Pollard was the highest run-getter from the side as he played a knock of 41 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)