Johannesburg [South Africa], May 29 (ANI): SA20 has cemented its position as one of the best-supported live sport events in South Africa, with Season 3 data across broadcast, attendance and digital showcasing record-breaking performances and continued growth.

Capacity crowds again marked the season, with the League witnessing a remarkable 70 per cent increase in sold-out matches and a sold-out Final for the third consecutive year, making this the best-attended SA20 season to date. Over four-hundred thousand fans streamed through the turnstiles at the six venues around the country. Newlands, the home of Season 3 champions MI Cape Town, made history by becoming the first venue to sell out all five home matches, as per a press release from SA20.

Also Read | Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match? Check Reason Behind Punjab Kings Star Leg-Spinner’s Absence.

The League also achieved a significant milestone by selling its 1 millionth ticket to a lucky recipient during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Wanderers.

In the annual survey, fans confirmed that the stadium was the place to be, with 93 per cent describing their experience as 'excellent' and 90 per cent indicating they were likely to attend Season 4.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Nielsen Sports SA data reveals that viewership continues to increase, with the overall audience reach on SuperSport up by a significant 47 per cent, a testimony to the collaboration of the League and SuperSport to grow new audiences. The opening match of the season between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town was the most viewed opening match to date. South Africans were also glued to the Final with a 72 per cent uplift in viewership from Season 2 as viewers watched new champions, MI Cape Town, win the title. Nielsen Sport SA further reported that global television viewership across broadcasters including India, the UK, the US and Pan African markets increased by 37 per cent, revealing the growing appeal of South Africa's premier T20 competition as one of the top T20 franchise leagues around the world.

In a fast-moving digital landscape, SA20 continues to show incredible growth with a 62 per cent increase in followers across all social media platforms, an 87 per cent increase in the following for Franchise teams, a 93 per cent increase in video views and a 233% rise in website traffic users from Season 2.

As the awareness of the competition grows, this interest is reflected in exponential growth in the PR and media sectors in both South Africa and India. The League achieved a 30 per cent growth in media value in SA, while there were excellent results in India driving a 96 per cent increase in media value and a 231 per cent surge in print stories.

League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, said: "Season three of the SA20 has been an absolute game-changer. This is the third year running that we have seen unprecedented growth across broadcast, attendance and digital platforms; we have really made a mark as one of the leading sports and entertainment brands in the country. Globally, our numbers continue to increase and support our vision of being the biggest T20 cricket league outside of India. We could not have achieved this success without the fans, partners, world-class players, broadcasters, franchises and stakeholders, it is been incredible to see the passion and commitment towards the League."

SA20's commitment to youth and talent development both on and off the field was showcased via various initiatives in Season 3.

Through its leadership programme, the League provided 26 young industry talent--including 4 Laureus YES (Youth Employment in Sport) programme recipients and 6 photography students--with the opportunity to work and gain experience as part of the competition's delivery team on the ground.

The League also raised R630,000 for its social impact partner, the Laureus Sports for Good Foundation. Using sport including cricket programmes, the Foundation helps young people overcome limitations imposed by challenging social issues including poverty, homelessness, violence drug abuse and AIDS.

Another highlight of the season was the opportunity to positively impact South African cricket's eco-system with the launch of the inaugural Schools SA20. Over 600 schools competed with a first-ever national girls' competition being incorporated.

The competition reached a thrilling finish with the Schools SA20 Final Showdown at the Cricket SA High Performance Centre in Pretoria, where Steyn City School from Johannesburg and Bishops Diocesan College from Cape Town were crowned the inaugural girls' and boys' champions respectively. As part of the prize, the League and SACA also provided a full scholarship to two promising Grade 7 cricketers (one boy and one girl learner) to attend the winning schools, covering annual school fees, hostel fees (if applicable) and additional costs.

"The positive impact off the field is equally important and rewarding for us as the League," Smith explained. "The Schools SA20 was an excellent platform for the next generation in its debut season and will no doubt continue to give hundreds of young cricketers around the country opportunities. Planning is progressing well for Season 4 in the new holiday window, and we look forward to celebrating the festive season with all our fans."

The fourth season of the competition will get under on December 26, 2025, with major announcements around fixtures, player signings, and the auction to be communicated soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)