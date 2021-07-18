Northamptonshire [UK], July 18 (ANI): The Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez will start from the pit lane on Sunday for the British Grand Prix after his team was forced to change parts on the car.

Perez will take on a new control electronics and energy store for Sunday's race - changes that would have necessitated him to start from the back of the grid after he was retired from the F1 Sprint on the final lap. But with Red Bull having also been forced to change the Mexican's rear wing, as well alter the set-up of his suspension and the cooling of the front brakes, Perez will now be required to start from the pit lane, Formula 1 stated in a release.

Perez's unfortunate first experience of the F1 Sprint, and his subsequent pit lane start, is bad news for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen set to start the British Grand Prix from pole position - but with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas starting just behind the rear gunner-less Dutchman.

On Saturday, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the inaugural F1 Sprint at the iconic Silverstone circuit, earning himself three points and pole position for Sunday's British Grand Prix, as he triumphed over the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. With all of the top 10 starting the 17-lap F1 Sprint on medium tires bar the Mercedes of Bottas on used softs, Verstappen was incisive off the start from second on the grid, out-dragging the Mercedes of Hamilton - who'd started P1 - into Abbey, despite flames having been spotted licking from his front-left wheel on the grid.

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen were the biggest gainers after Friday's qualifying, both jumping four places in the F1 Sprint - Alonso from P11 to P7, as Raikkonen moved from P17 to P13. (ANI)

