New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The last date of participating in the E-Pathshala, the unique joint-initiative of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is November 15.

Around 15,000-odd children including more than 1,000 girls have already participated in this mega project. This is a platform where children are being encouraged to upload football drill videos, sketches, paintings etc.

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Other Key Players To Watch Out For in Indian Premier League 13 Summit Clash.

After a thorough evaluation, the best ones will be awarded exciting football merchandise, balls, jerseys and many more, whereas everyone will be provided with a participation certificate.

Isac Doru, Technical Director, AIFF congratulated everyone who has already enrolled in the programme, which he believes is a "positive initiative" to offer a "solution at the individual level."

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Shikhar Dhawan vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in Indian Premier League 13 Summit Clash.

"The E-Pathshala programme is a very positive initiative from SAI and AIFF to offer a solution at the individual level for physical activities. The participation ratio is very important and we have accomplished our plan successfully," Doru said in a release.

"Moreover, we are targeting to build up a workable partnership between SAI and AIFF. I would like to congratulate all the staff, teachers and players who have already enrolled in this programme," he added.

Savio Medeira, Head of Coach Education, AIFF, shared that SAI and AIFF are contemplating a continuation of this project in future. He further mentioned that this online platform will turn them into "more confident" individuals in future.

"The response that we have received for this programme is very encouraging. This online platform initiated by SAI and AIFF gives a lot of opportunities to students to showcase their talent on this big platform which, in turn, will make them more confident to face challenges in their future adult life."

Meanwhile, with close to 3,000 registrations so far, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of registrations from a single state across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)