Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team beat South Korea in a tight match by 3-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Solidifying Men in Blue's position at the top of the points table and guaranteeing them a semifinal spot. After the win, Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh said that the Asian Champions Trophy is just a rehearsal for the Asian Games.

The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event held every fourth year among athletes from all over Asia. This year the Asian Games will be played in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

India is at the top with three wins and a draw in four matches. They have a total of 10 points. Malaysia has slipped to second with nine points, having won three and lost one match.

India's goals came from midfielder Nilakanta Sharma (6'), captain Harmanpreet Singh (23'), and Mandeep Singh (33'), whereas Korea's goals came from Sunghyun Kim (12') and Jihun Yang (58').

While speaking to ANI, Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh said, ''The team is in rhythm now. We are doing well but if you look into matches then there is room to improve. This is the rehearsal for Asian Games so can't take it lightly and can't give any chances to other teams.''

He added, ''Whenever we play against Pakistan then it is an emotional one and the crowd is expecting a high intense match. We are ready for that event. Pakistan are doing good at the event so we are hoping for a very good match.''

P.R. Sreejesh commented on what it is like to play against Pakistan, ''I am fortunate enough to be here playing again and again against them and I always enjoy playing against them they are a very good team. It is so exciting to play against them. So, I am just waiting for the match.''

India, which is currently ranked fourth in men's hockey by the FIH, got off to a strong start. In the sixth minute, deft stickwork by Sukhjeet Singh and a subsequent excellent pass enabled Nilakanta Sharma to score the game's first goal.

Nineteenth-ranked Korea answered six minutes later. Sunghyun Kim scored the equaliser by bursting into the free space inside the circle and defeating Indian custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Despite Korea's regular circle penetrations, the Indian hockey squad committed a large number of attacks. When Mandeep Singh connected with a Korean defender's foot in the 22nd minute, India was awarded their first penalty corner.

Harmanpreet Singh's initial drag-flick attempt was stopped on the line, but on his second attempt, he managed to get past the Korean defenders and make it 2-1. Harmanpreet Singh scored his fifth goal of the match with this effort.

In the second minute of the second half, after Amit Rohidas had failed to intercept Harmanpreet Singh's ball in the circle, Korea was awarded their first penalty corner of the game. Korea, though, was unable to make a difference.

Mandeep Singh fired a low shot on the reverse to make it 3-1 as soon as India countered. In the 47th minute, India had an opportunity to increase their lead, but Harmanpreet Singh missed a penalty shot.

In the following ten minutes, Korea gained as many as eight penalty corners, but courageous defence by Indian rushers Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh denied the reigning champions a chance to capitalise.India kept its two-goal lead until the final siren.

After defeating the People's Republic of China 7-2 in their opening match, India was tied 1-1 by Japan in the earlier games. In the third game, India triumphed 5-0 over Malaysia.

On Wednesday, the eagerly anticipated India vs. Pakistan game will take place. The 2023 Asian Champions Trophy round-robin match will be India's last game. (ANI)

