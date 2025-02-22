Rennes (France), Feb 22 (AP) Rennes beat Reims 1-0 at home in a lackluster Ligue 1 match that was decided in the first 10 minutes with a red card and the goal.

Reims found itself a man down after just three minutes when Cedric Kipre was shown a straight red for a horrible stamp on Welsh midfielder Jordan James.

Things got worse very quickly for the visitor when the referee awarded a penalty against it for handball.

Arnaud Kalimuendo made no mistake from the spot with his 11th goal in 22 league appearances.

Although the home side looked more likely to score there was little goalmouth action thereafter, even after Reims went down to nine men in the final minutes when Hafiz Ibrahim was shown a second yellow card.

The result left Reims without a win in 12 league games, a run that stretches back to Nov. 10. It has lost all four games so far in February and sits in 14th place in Ligue 1, four points above the relegation zone.

Rennes climbed two places into 11th. (AP)

