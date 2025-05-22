New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI): Following its suspension earlier this month due to border disputes between Pakistan and India, the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will continue to be played without the Decision Review System (DRS), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Hawk-Eye team that provides the technology did not return to Pakistan after the league resumed. The first five games since the restart of the tournament have been without incident or dispute. The PSL or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to make any public comment about its absence.

Also Read | Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jerseys in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Following the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the PSL faced significant logistical difficulties due to the fluidity of scheduling. To minimise travel and movement of camera gear, a match in Multan was moved to Lahore, and the production team were required to extend their presence for a further week.

The series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was originally placed to begin from 25 May, the day the final of the PSL will now be held. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh series has been delayed by three days, while the number of games has been slashed from five to three.

Also Read | GT vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming three-match T20I home series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on May 25, three days before the opener.

The tourists' training sessions are planned for May 26 and 27 to ensure optimal preparation for the series.

For the three T20Is, former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are notable absentees in the 16-player group that will take on Bangladesh in three matches in Lahore.

Karachi Kings (KK) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) take each other on in the PSL Eliminator at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. On Wednesday, Quetta Gladiators booked their place in the final for the first time since 2019 when they beat defending champions Islamabad United by 30 runs.

United will now take on the winner of Thursday's game for a berth in the final alongside the Gladiators on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)