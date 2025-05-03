Strasbourg (France), May 3 (AP) With its focus already on Arsenal, a revamped and young Paris Saint-Germain suffered a second straight Ligue 1 loss on Saturday.

Champion PSG lost at Strasbourg 2-1. With the match coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his team. Only Joao Neves was retained in the starting XI.

PSG started with four players born in 2006 or later: Warren Zaïre-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Axel Tape and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Star striker Ousmane Dembele, who picked up a light hamstring injury in the 1-0 win in London, was rested ahead of next week's game against the Gunners at the Parc des Princes. Bradley Barcola, Mbaye and Goncalo Ramos started up front.

In the first half, PSG had the possession but lacked pace and was put under pressure by Strasbourg.

Strasbourg took the lead from a corner. Mamadou Sarr's glanced header was clumsily diverted in by PSG defender Lucas Hernandez. It was Strasbourg's ninth goal from a corner, the highest tally in the French top flight.

PSG was punished again just before halftime when Felix Lemarechal curled in a superb strike from outside the box.

Barcola pulled one back just after the interval. He collected the ball inside PSG's half, went on a 50-meter run into the area, and finished the impressive solo effort from close range with remarkable composure.

The result extended Strasbourg's unbeaten run to 12 matches and lifted the team to fourth in the standings. Strasbourg has collected more points since the start of the year — 40 — than PSG.

PSG suffered consecutive Ligue 1 losses for the first time in more than two years. PSG's bid to go unbeaten in Ligue 1 was ruined last month when it lost to Nice 3-1. (AP)

