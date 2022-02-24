New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Star cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Thursday named as the new brand ambassador of D2H, a direct broadcast satellite service provider owned by Dish TV.

Pant will feature in 360-degree brand communication of D2H for the next two years.

Speaking on the partnership, Pant said, "D2H is a large DTH brand with a long record of disruptive innovation in the industry. It is wonderful to be associated with D2H and looking forward to working closely with the team to take it to greater heights."

Commenting on the association, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd said, "We are delighted to have Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador for our D2H brand. Our brands are our biggest strength.

"This investment in the D2H brand is going to make it even stronger. The close affinity between D2H brand and Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador will enable deeper engagement of D2H with its TG."

