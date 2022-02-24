Napoli and Barcelona take on each other in the second leg of the Round 32 clash in UEFA Europa League 2021-22 on Friday, February 25. The match would be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The first leg of this clash finished 1-1 and Barcelona would aim to ensure passage to the round of 16 with a victory in Naples. Xavi's men would draw inspiration from their terrific 4-1 win over Valencia in La Liga, which saw new signing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang net a hattrick. For the unversed, there would be no away goal rule in the Europa League this season which means that both teams would have to give it their all to ensure qualification into the next stage. Antonio Conte Left Frustrated After Tottenham Hotspur’s Defeat to Burnley, Questions Future at London Club

Barcelona would miss the services of Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto for this clash. Stanislav Lobotka, Andre Zambo and Hirving Lozano are likely to miss out for the hosts. Barcelona have started gaining timely momentum in La Liga, which can help them finish top four. The Catalans would like to make use of every opportunity in landing a European title, something that can ensure direct qualification to the Champions League next season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Napoli vs Barcelona round of 32 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on February 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Napoli vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online.

