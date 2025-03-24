Navi Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Rivaldo, Xavi Hernandes, Michael Owen and Pepe were among the additional star names confirmed to take part in the Legends Face-off contest between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, here on April 6.

Among the others who have also been confirmed for the contest to be played here at the DY Patil Stadium are Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu and Christian Karembeau.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Under the Same Roof, Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Championships To be Defended and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

“I've experienced some of the greatest rivalries in football, and now I can't wait to relive it in front of passionate Indian fans in Mumbai. Get ready for a special night,” Xavi said in a release.

Owen said,“India has some of the most passionate football fans, and I'm looking forward to stepping onto the pitch for Legends Faceoff.”

Also Read | LSG 117/1 in 10 Overs | DC vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Keep Up Momentum.

Pepe shared, “I've always loved playing in high-intensity games, and this will be no different. Looking forward to a night of great football in Mumbai.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)