Dubai, Sep 5 (PTI) Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan on Monday after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the injury while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's first innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win over India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

