New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) Knockout phase play-offs, former India footballer Robin Singh shed light on the Manchester City vs Real Madrid encounter and said that the Los Blancos will cause damage in the attacking sector.

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the knockout phase play-offs at Etihad Stadium in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In the UCL, the Whites and City have faced each other 12 times, in which Real Madrid have won three times and the Manchester-based club clinched four victories. Meanwhile, five times the match ended in a draw.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Robin opened up on the knockout phase playoffs draw and said that it is the right time to lock horns against City since they are going through a transition phase with injury problems.

He added that one would never think of Champions League heavyweights like FC Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City would be taking part in the knockout phase.

"It's interesting how Real Madrid and Manchester are facing off in a playoff again. But if there's a right time to play City, which it never is, it's right now. They're in a transition phase with injury concerns, and with still trying to find consistent form... Apart from that, there are some questionable teams. Like you'd never associate a Bayern Munich to be in a playoff round. These are Champions League heavyweights. So with Madrid, City, and Bayern, you'd always hope and wish that they're not playing a playoff game. But the new structure is in such a way where it's very unpredictable...," Robin told ANI.

In the knockout phase, Brest will take on Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus will lock horns against PSV Eindhoven. Sporting CP will take on Borussia Dortmund. Club Brugge will face Atalanta. On the other hand, Celtic will play against Bayern Munich. Feyenoord will fight against AC Milan. Lastly, AS Monaco will face Benfica.

The former footballer was asked to share his opinion on the Real versus City game, to which he said that Madrid's main concerns will be their defensive lineup as most of their starters have suffered injuries recently. H

The 34-year-old opined that the most awaited encounter of the UCL knockout phase will go down to the second which will be in Santiago Bernabeu.

"Football is about scoring goals, with just the attacking prowess that Madrid have at the moment with Rodrigo looking like a different beast altogether. Vinicius in the Champions League itself got seven goals in six appearances... I think in the attacking sector, Madrid will, can, and will cause damage. The concerns will be defense. Vazquez being the latest addition with Carvajal, Militao, and Rudiger being out. It'll be in the hands of Tchouameni, who's a makeshift center-back, and Raul Asensio, who will have to lead the line against, one of the best in the world called Haaland. For me, Haaland has been inconsistent. But as all good strikers, he's getting into the right position... I think it'll be very interesting to see where this goes. In my opinion, it's going to go down to the second leg, which will be at the Bernabeu and it's never easy to come there and play," he added.

In the previous season of the prestigious tournament, Madrid faced City in the quarter-final. Where the Whites emerged as the winner and they went on to win their record 5-UCL titles.

Robin also predicted the semi-finalists of the ongoing UCL, to which the former footballer said that he wants to see Real Madrid there in the top four. Apart from the Los Merengues, he named Liverpool, and FC Barcelona.

He added that Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich can also have the capability to become the last top four left in the tournament.

"I want to see (Real) Madrid in there. So, let's put (Real) Madrid. I think Liverpool has to be in there. Liverpool, Barcelona. Yeah, Atletico Madrid or Bayern. Depending on which side Bayern goes to. If they go on the same side as Madrid, they can also make it," he concluded.

UEFA Champions League R16 Playoff Leg 1 matches will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network between February 11, 2025, to February 13, 2025, from 11:15 PM onward. All the matches shall also be live-streamed on Sony LIV. (ANI)

