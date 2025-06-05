Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Making a comeback after eight years, Rohan Raje delivered a majestic all-round performance to power MSC Maratha Royals to a thrilling 8-run win on their T20 Mumbai League debut against the Tigers.

The seasoned campaigner smashed a blistering 48 off just 21 balls to help post a competitive 96/4 in a rain-curtailed 9-over contest, then held his nerve in the final over--defending 18 runs, conceding just 9, and picking up a wicket--to seal the Royals' memorable first victory and earn the Man of the Match award, according to a release from T20 Mumbai League.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of TNPL 2025 Cricket League.

Adding to the Royals' bowling firepower, Maxwell Swaminathan chipped in with a tidy two-over spell, conceding just 15 runs and grabbing two crucial wickets to keep the pressure on. The fielders backed up the bowlers brilliantly, with Chinmay Sutar pulling off a spectacular boundary-line juggling catch that proved to be a turning point in the match, underlining a complete team effort in a high-stakes debut clash.

Rohan Raje's latest match-winning effort was more than just a standout performance--it was a reflection of his enduring commitment to the game and to nurturing the next generation. A seasoned domestic cricketer who has played in some of the premier cricket leagues in the country, Raje has remained actively involved in cricket both on and off the field.

Also Read | India's Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier vs Hong Kong Announced: Subhasish Bose, Hrithik Tiwari, and Mehtab Singh Released As Manolo Marquez Picks 25-Member Team.

In recent years, he has focused on training underprivileged youngsters with professional aspirations, using his own journey through the ranks as inspiration. His composed display under pressure was a timely reminder of the value of experience and mentorship in shaping the future of the sport.

"It feels amazing to contribute like this," Raje said after the match, as quoted from a release by T20 Mumbai League.

"I came in as a replacement, but I was always preparing--Abhishek Nayar kept reminding me to stay ready. I've treated this like any other game, just on a bigger stage. It's been almost eight years since I played at this level, so I wanted to showcase my talent again. MSC Maratha Royals have shown great faith in me, and I'm glad I could deliver. Our team has strong bonding and solid experience, and the goal is simple: to win. Moments like sharing a dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar during my Premier League days still drive me every time I step on the field," he added.

Abhishek Nayar, the team's mentor and one of the key architects behind the team's planning and execution, was all praise for the collective effort.

"Seeing the boys execute the plan exactly as discussed is immensely satisfying. From Rohan's composure under pressure to Maxwell's tight spell and the fielding brilliance shown by Chinmay, it was a complete team performance. The bowlers stuck to their lines, the energy in the field was top-notch, and everyone played their part. We've been building towards this, and to see it all come together in the opening game is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for," he said.

MSC Maratha Royals will face off against Surya Kumar Yadav's Triumph Knights at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)