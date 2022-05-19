New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team that will take on hosts Belgium and Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season.

The current table toppers India will play Belgium on June 11 and June 12 in Antwerp, Belgium followed by matches against the Netherlands on June 18 and June 19 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The team will be Captained by Amit Rohidas and Vice Captained by Harmanpreet Singh.

The 20-member squad includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, defenders Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfield features experienced Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma while the forwardline includes Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek.

Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India."

"During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we have had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes. Each one of them has prior experience of playing the Pro League and is upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and Netherlands,"

Indian Hockey squad:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar. Amit Rohidas (Captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek. (ANI)

